Idaho Committee on Federalism

The Idaho Legislature’s Committee on Federalism meets May 9 at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise.

 Clark Corbin/Idaho Capital Sun

An Idaho legislative committee that was created to be a check on federal power met Tuesday, taking testimony against a proposed federal rule on conservation and public land management — amid drought, wildfires and other drastic changes in the West.

The Idaho Legislature’s Committee on Federalism heard from a prepared lineup of witnesses that included Idaho agriculture and business groups. The meeting was open to the public.

