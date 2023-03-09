absentee ballots file 5-19-20 by Brian

A clerk processes absentee ballots in 2020. A House committee has pitched a bill that would restrict who can distribute absentee ballot request forms.

 BRIAN MYRICK/Idaho Press, file

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published March 7 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

The Idaho Legislature’s House State Affairs Committee advanced a bill Tuesday over the objections from the Secretary of State’s Office that would greatly restrict who can distribute absentee ballot request forms.

Recommended for you

Load comments