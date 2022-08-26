Idaho leads the U.S. with the number of current active wildfires in the National Interagency Fire Center’s database, which has recorded more than 121,000 acres that have been burned from fires across the state.
The largest wildfire in Idaho is the human-caused Moose Fire, which has burned over 96,000 acres of the Salmon-Challis National Forest about 17 miles north of Salmon. The fire started on July 17 and is about 38% contained.
Salmon River Road between Spring Creek and Panther Creek was closed as a result of the Moose Fire on Aug. 15, and 829 total personnel are working to contain the fire. The estimated containment date is Oct. 31.
The second-largest fire in the state is located near Cascade, which is about 80 miles north of Boise. The Four Corners Fire, which was believed to be caused by lightning, has been burning for nearly two weeks. It has burned over 8,750 acres and is 18% contained. There have been times in recent weeks when air quality in the Treasure Valley has been adversely affected because of wildfire smoke that has moved south. Smoke is also readily apparent to those driving on Highway 55 to and from McCall.
Hot and dry conditions have plagued the area this summer. A cold front is moving in this weekend and temperatures in Cascade are predicted to land in the mid-to-high 70s with some cloud cover. Things will heat back up in the middle of next week, however, with temperatures moving into the low-90s.
Back to the east-central sector of the state, the Salmon-Challis National Forest also has three other wildfires: Norton, Wolf Fang and Woodtick fires.
Located about 27 miles west of Challis, the Woodtick Fire is the second-largest fire in the Salmon-Challis National Forest and has burned more than 5,700 acres. The fire was caused by lightning which originally sparked two separate fires on July 14, according to an InciWeb Incident Information System report. The estimated containment date of the fire is Oct. 1 and activity is minimal with the fire smoldering, creeping and backing.
The Wolf Fang Fire is located 35 miles northwest of Salmon and has burned more than 1,500 acres. The fire was caused by lightning on July 13 and is expected to be contained by Oct. 1. Fire activity is moderate with single-tree torching.
Lightning also caused the Norton Fire on Aug. 1 approximately seven miles northwest of Lower Loon in the Frank Church — River of No Return Wilderness. The fire had burned more than 1,300 acres as of Thursday and is expected to be contained by Oct. 31.
In total, the National Interagency Fire Center has listed 13 wildfires currently in Idaho. Montana has the second-highest number of current fires in the U.S. at nine, burning nearly 19,000 acres.