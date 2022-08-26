Four Corners Fire (copy)

The Four Corners Fire near Cascade had burned nearly 8,750 acres as of Friday. It is currently the second-largest fire in Idaho.

 KTVB

Idaho leads the U.S. with the number of current active wildfires in the National Interagency Fire Center’s database, which has recorded more than 121,000 acres that have been burned from fires across the state.

The largest wildfire in Idaho is the human-caused Moose Fire, which has burned over 96,000 acres of the Salmon-Challis National Forest about 17 miles north of Salmon. The fire started on July 17 and is about 38% contained.

Idaho Press Managing Editor Teddy Feinberg contributed to this report.

