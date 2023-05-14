Lowe Family Homstead01.JPG

Children jump and bounce on the inflatable “corn popper” during Spring on the Farm at the Lowe Family Farmstead in Kuna on Saturday, April 29.

 Jake King/For The Idaho Press

Originally published May 12 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Thirty-five states have fewer children than they did five years ago, a situation caused by declining birth rates nationwide, but also by young families migrating across state borders in search of cheaper housing.

Even in the 15 states that gained children, all but North Dakota experienced greater growth in the adult population, meaning children now make up a lower percentage of residents.

