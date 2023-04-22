When Meriwether Cider releases its seasonal huckleberry cider each year, a snaking Black Friday-like line forms out the Garden City tasting room door.
Demand is hot, and local huckleberry availability limits production. The fruit is foraged by whoever feels like it, with people dropping off their harvest to the cidery. But huckleberries are smaller than commercial blueberries, and with 3 pounds of fruit needed per gallon of cider, the cidery can only make about 30 gallons each year.
It is one of many accomplishments Molly Leadbetter, co-owner of the cidery, is proud of. She started the company along with her sister and her parents in 2016 and since then has watched the cider industry in Idaho blossom, albeit slowly. When her family started the company, they thought they were on the early side of a rush.
“That hasn’t really happened,” Leadbetter said.
Five years ago, Idaho had just one commercial cidery; now, it has eight: Meriwether Cider of Garden City and Boise; Stack Rock made by Peaceful Belly Farms in Caldwell; Cider Sisters in Garden City; Cedar Draw in Buhl; Highpoint Cider in Victor; Chasing Paradise in Driggs; North Idaho Cider in Hayden (owned by Mad Bomber Brewing); and Summit Cider in Ponderay (owned by Laughing Dog Brewing).
From a purchasing perspective, Idaho is emerging as a cider stronghold. Idaho ranked No. 1 in the country for growth in regional cider brands, with a 29% increase in year-over-year sales as of December 2022, said Lota LaMontagne, a spokesperson for the Northwest Cider Association. Regional cider brands include Woodchuck, ACE and Virtue, she said.
In a 26-week period ending Feb. 25, Idaho’s cider sales growth was 8.6%, versus a national average of 4.2%, according to data provided by the Northwest Cider Association.
A brief history of cider
Cider is an extremely popular beverage in the United Kingdom, which today consumes one-third of the world’s cider, said Emily Ritchie, executive director of the Northwest Cider Association.
British colonists brought their cider-making traditions with them when they emigrated to North America, she said. Tens of thousands of apple varieties were cultivated in the U.S., including apples grown specifically for use in cider.
Basque immigrants also brought knowledge of cider with them to our region, said Matt Gelsthorpe, who writes for Boise Weekly about beer and cider and used to work in alcohol retail sales. In recent decades, Basque Block establishments such as Leku Ona have hosted cider dinners where cider made traditionally in the Basque region is imported and served alongside traditional foods, he said.
But as the U.S. gained more German immigrants, beer grew in popularity, Ritchie said. By the time Prohibition went into effect, cider was already in decline and did not recover in the same way beer and wine did after prohibition was lifted. Many farmers chose to transition their farms out of cider apples, she said.
About 20 years ago, commercial entrepreneurs took a fresh look at cider. By 2010, the year that the Northwest Cider Association was founded, there were 10 cideries in the region, Ritchie said. Today, there are over 200.
“There’s just been this incredible explosion of cider companies and they have been well-received by the public,” Ritchie said.
Choice, buying local, and other factors drive cider demand
Part of cider’s growth in Idaho has come from its proximity to Washington, which grows 60% of the country’s apples, and has ample storage and processing facilities.
Whenever Leadbetter is making new cider, she orders apple juice from a company in Washington. Within three days, apples are processed into juice and the juice is shipped to Idaho, she said.
Cider is appealing to Idahoans for many reasons, including that it can be produced with local ingredients, has lower alcohol by volume than wine, and offers variety through flavor differences generated by differences in production and the ingredients used.
Cider may also satisfy our cultural sweet tooth. Kathryn House McClaskey, owner of House of Wine, said, “as Americans, we talk dry and drink sweet, which means we say we like things that don’t have sugar, but often we do.” McClaskey has offered courses introducing participants to the nuances of cider, she said.
Local experts agreed that while apples are still the primary component, cider offers endless versatility and creativity to makers to add other flavors.
“Knowing that you can take whatever the flavor du jour is and shove it into a cider in a gluten-free format at a reasonable (alcohol by volume) makes it accessible,” Gelsthorpe said.
Cider tends to run around 7% alcohol by volume, which may make it a more appealing choice to younger drinkers, Ritchie said.
In addition to crowdsourced huckleberries, Leadbetter said her company has made cider with mint from her garden, hops and grapefruit, among many other ingredients.
Trends in cider production include co-fermenting the cider with grape skins or other fruit and aging cider in barrels that once stored spirits. Such trends may appeal to beer and wine drinkers.
“There’s so many styles out there that people are realizing once they’ve had one, it doesn’t mean they’ve had them all, just like wine,” Ritchie said.
And while some cider makers use access to juice at any time of year to make cider, others treat cider making more like wine, growing cider apples and processing them all at once, just as wine grape harvesters do, Gelsthorpe said.
Cider apples tend to contain more tannins, the bitter compounds whose flavor evolves with age, Leadbetter said. But they are harder to come by, and for an operation like hers where they do not have storage or pressing equipment, it is more practical to buy juice. Some cideries in Idaho, such as Cedar Draw Cider, do use cider apples grown onsite in their specialty ciders.
Innovations, and a new cider festival
So far, this year has brought some interesting innovation opportunities for Leadbetter’s company. For the first time, they will be selling their four flagship ciders in cans throughout the state, and they are making kegs available for purchase to bars and restaurants as well, she said.
And lately, her production team has been obsessed with a special task: making a cider from ingredients that prisoners would have access to for the Old Penitentiary’s first SquawkyFest. Squawky is a slang term for booze brewed or crafted in prisons, and local alcohol makers have been invited to participate, Leadbetter said.
Leadbetter’s cider makers are experimenting with lots of ingredients, including an oatmeal raisin cookie, Red Hots candy, fruit cups, and bread yeast, she said.
“It gives you a sense of the variety and ways in which we can do fun, innovative projects and just get out of the norm,” Leadbetter said.
But just because Leadbetter is making her ciders available throughout Idaho now, do not expect them to be widely available outside of Idaho any time soon.
“We love Idaho and we want to serve the community that we love, and it makes the most sense to sell our product to people living here,” Leadbetter said, adding that she is not interested at this time in figuring out the logistics of selling out of state.
On the near horizon, Leadbetter would like to organize Idaho’s first cider fest, inviting Idaho cideries to participate, as well as some out-of-state cideries. She has been impressed by the willingness of the community to support local cideries and thinks there is much to look forward to.
“I’m just so excited about the future for Idaho’s cider.”