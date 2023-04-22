Meriwether Cider Co.

A flight of various ciders sits on the bar at Meriwether Cider Co. in Garden City.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

When Meriwether Cider releases its seasonal huckleberry cider each year, a snaking Black Friday-like line forms out the Garden City tasting room door.

Demand is hot, and local huckleberry availability limits production. The fruit is foraged by whoever feels like it, with people dropping off their harvest to the cidery. But huckleberries are smaller than commercial blueberries, and with 3 pounds of fruit needed per gallon of cider, the cidery can only make about 30 gallons each year.

Afternoon customers sip ciders in the tasting room at Meriwether Cider Co. in Garden City.
A selection of ciders, including a new non-alcoholic offering, are available at Meriwether Cider Co. in Garden City.
A listing of ciders available on tap at Meriwether Cider Co. in Garden City.
A sample of the bottled ciders available at Meriwether Cider Co. in Garden City.

