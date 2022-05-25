Leaders in Idaho have posted their thoughts on the recent mass shooting that took place in Uvalde, Texas. The messages expressed sympathy and empathy and some addressed the topic of gun regulation.
The deadly shooting occurred Tuesday at Robb Elementary school, killing 19 children and two teachers, the Associated Press reported, after a gunman walked into a school in full body armor and barricaded himself into a classroom. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the gunman had no prior criminal history or history of mental illness in a Wednesday press conference.
The process of identifying victims continued into Wednesday.
The tragedy has brought up conversation about gun control legislation, a topic that has surrounded previous mass shootings.
Gov. Brad Little reacted Wednesday on Twitter.
“Our country is grieving the victims of today’s horrific school shooting in Texas. As a grandpa of school aged children, this news is heartbreaking. The families and all those affected will be strengthened by our prayers as they cope with this awful tragedy,” Little wrote.
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean issued a statement on Wednesday, saying that as a mother, she can feel the pain in her stomach over the trauma the families may experience.
“I just spent time with some local high school students, hearing their pleas for action on common sense gun laws, and marking moments of silence for each of the 21 people killed in Texas. Nineteen young children were killed in their classroom,” McLean said.
The city of Nampa also shared a statement on Facebook.
“There are no words to express our heartfelt condolences to the community of Uvalde, Texas. Please know we are praying for you,” it said.
Luke Cavener, a Republican Meridian City Council member, posted on Twitter Wednesday that he is a gun owner, but also a father.
“Representing means listening so I’m listening. Yes, I’m a gun owner, a (second amendment) supporter. But before that I’m a dad who acknowledges the status quo is not working. Not looking to debate, but If you have suggestions on solutions at the local, state, and federal level my ears are open,” Cavener wrote.
Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, posted a statement on her website, saying the shooting, “once AGAIN brought many of us to our knees, wondering what is wrong with our country and how to stop these murders.”
Wintrow said that it’s easy to obtain a firearm, which makes for a “deadly situation.”
“We need to deal with how easy it is to access deadly weapons and how to reduce, limit, or eliminate access to deadly weapons to people prone to violence. AND we need to deal with root causes of violence (power and control that is linked with patriarchal systems) and work on changing the culture of violence that tolerates dehumanization and rewards violence in media, politics, etc,” the post said.
Treg Bernt, another Meridian City Council member who recently won a GOP primary race for the Idaho Senate, issued a statement on Facebook.
“As elected officials we need to come together and figure out how we can reduce the number of unnecessary deaths in this country caused by those challenged with mental illness. We need to find common ground,” Bernt said.
Republican Congressmen Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher, as well as Republican U.S. Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, had not issued social media statements on the shooting as of Wednesday afternoon, but Fulcher told KBOI in an interview that “strengthening the family unit, the parental unit, the moral teaching that we have walked away from over time,” is what is needed to stop mass shootings.