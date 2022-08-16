Idaho Board of Examiners 8-16-22

Idaho's state Board of Examiners, including, from right, state Controller Brandon Woolf, who is the board's non-voting secretary; Gov. Brad Little; and Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, meets at the state Capitol on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Not attending was board member Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

BOISE — Idaho lawmakers who made it more difficult for transgender people to change the sex listed on their birth certificates, despite a U.S. court ruling banning such obstacles, must pay $321,000 in legal fees to the winning side after losing in the same court.

Republican Gov. Brad Little and Republican Secretary of State Lawerence Denney on the State Board of Examiners on Tuesday approved paying the winning side's legal fees set by the court in June.

