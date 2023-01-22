Lori Wolff

Lori Wolff, administrator of the Idaho state Division of Human Resources, addresses lawmakers in January 2022 at the state Capitol.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

BOISE — Amid pleas for help to counter the effects of inflation and rising costs of living, Idaho lawmakers are faced with determining how much to raise state employee compensation.

Joint Change in Employee Compensation Committee members heard testimony on Jan. 18 from agency directors and received hundreds of written comments from employees as they gear up to decide what to recommend to the state’s budget writers. The CEC committee is scheduled to meet again 3 p.m. Wednesday.

