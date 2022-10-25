BOISE — From a revolving loan fund for school construction, to expanding the current bond levy equalization fund, to creating a new permanent building fund for schools, lawmakers on a joint committee looking at funding for school facilities signaled Tuesday that they’re open to a range of ideas.
“I’m a believer in brainstorming and collaboration,” said Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, co-chair of the legislative interim working group. “I appreciate the creative process that we’re in right now.”
Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, the panel’s other co-chair, invited committee members to continue to send the co-chairs their ideas, and he and Lent said they’re open to others, including allowing impact fees for schools.
Lent said the legislative panel hopes to assemble a short list of ideas and begin delving into them within the coming weeks, with the hope of agreeing on legislative proposals by the end of December.
“That’s our goal, that we have something we can move forward in the Legislature,” he said.
In January, the Legislature’s Office of Performance Evaluations issued a 103-page report, finding that it would cost an estimated $847 million to get all schools in the 77 of Idaho’s 115 school districts that responded to surveys for the report up to “good” condition. The Legislature last commissioned a statewide facility condition assessment of school buildings in 1993.
Idaho largely leaves the cost of school construction to local property taxpayers, who must vote by a two-thirds supermajority to raise their taxes in order to build a new school. In 2005, the Idaho Supreme Court ruled that system unconstitutional, because the Idaho Constitution requires the Legislature to fund schools. But only minor changes have been made since then.
On Tuesday, Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, proposed both a revolving loan fund for school construction and expansion of the current bond levy equalization program, which provides some matching funds for bond payments for qualifying school districts with low property values.
“I know we had communities just outside the Treasure Valley that had years of trying to pass bonds,” she said, but they “kept getting turned down because frankly their folks couldn’t afford it. And yet these are Idaho students that we all care about.”
She said she thought the idea of a revolving loan fund for new construction is “something that can and should be explored.”
Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, said the state needs to address facility costs for expensive career-technical education programs, such as laboratories, that rural Idaho school districts currently can’t afford.
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, enthusiastically backed both Den Hartog’s and Toone’s proposals. “I think we have gotten to the point in Idaho where passing bonds is no longer possible with a skyrocketing property tax as we’ve seen throughout the state,” she said. “So we’re looking at districts that have tried over and over again to figure out a pathway forward for new schools or for renovating schools, and it hasn’t happened. … I applaud them for bringing those forward.”
Lent floated the idea of “something like a permanent building fund for schools,” to potentially pay half the cost of construction, cutting in half the need for property taxes to pay off a school bond.
Rep. Julie Yamamoto, R-Caldwell, suggested looking into standard designs for schools that could be made available cost-free to school districts; and also looking into how Idaho’s older school facilities can be outfitted with reliable broadband service.
Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, co-chair of the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, shared several pages of data from an earlier research project about Idaho school funding, bonds and levies over the years. As of 2020, he pointed out, the state had about $150 million less in outstanding school bonds than it had in 2004, in inflation-adjusted dollars. “I don’t think that means we don’t have a need,” he said.
Rep. Matthew Bundy, R-Mountain Home, said growth in student enrollment also needs to be factored in, and that lawmakers should weigh priorities including new construction and refurbishing aging buildings.
Monks said he’d like to see charter school facility construction funding addressed as well.
The committee plans to continue to meet every two to three weeks through the end of the year.
At the close of Tuesday’s meeting, Lent said, “I’ve been thinking a lot about this topic for the last couple of months. I’m reminded of our responsibility as a Legislature to fulfill the requirements as stated in the Constitution as it comes to schools. I’d encourage our committee to review that again, look at it.”
He said he thought the 10-member bipartisan panel was exactly the right group to work on the problem. “I know each one of you, and your contribution and your knowledge and background on this subject,” he said. “Your participation and input is essential to help us give this issue a hard scrub and see what comes out of it, see if we can be of benefit to the people of Idaho.”