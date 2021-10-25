BOISE — The Idaho Legislature will reconvene on Nov. 15, House Speaker Scott Bedke and Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder confirmed Monday, to consider possible legislation relating to vaccine mandates, and also complete House action regarding an ethics complaint against Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird.
Winder said, "The recommendation of Senate leadership to our caucus is to come in on the 15th and to take up a couple pieces of legislation."
Senate GOP leaders, he said, favor setting up a new $2 million legal fund to cover potential litigation over federal vaccine mandates on private employers in Idaho; along with another possible law change to state that it's the "policy of the state that an executive order cannot mandate COVID vaccines for the private sector."
"We don't think there's anything we can do for the federal employees," Winder said.
Bedke said, "We met this morning with our chairmen and vice-chairs ... and we will come back on Nov. 15. We have some unfinished business."
"We'll take up the Giddings ethics complaint and ... other matters of pertinent business," Bedke said, but that "pertinent business" will be limited to the topic of vaccine mandates. He said he plans to convene the House Ways & Means Committee to introduce any and all ideas for bills from legislators on that topic, including those from the minority party, but not bills on any other topic.
"There's a lot of different ideas out there dealing with vaccine mandates," Bedke said. "The objective is to get all of the various ideas out into the public domain, to start the process. I don't know how many of them, if any of them, will get critical legislative mass, in our bicameral system, but we'll see."
Although the Idaho Senate adjourned for the year on May 12, wrapping up the state's longest-ever legislative session, the House never adjourned, merely recessing. That left this year's session open-ended.
Asked how long the reconvened session is likely to last, Bedke said, "I want us to be done, obviously, as quickly as possible." After reconvening on Monday Nov. 15, he said, "I would predict (concluding) sometime on that Wednesday. But I can also see it bogging down. I've been here 20 years; I've seen things happen quickly, I've seen things bog down."
Asked how many bills are likely to be introduced on vaccine mandates, Bedke said, "I wouldn't be surprised to see a dozen."
On Oct. 4, the Legislature's joint interim committee on federalism voted to recommend the full Legislature consider a proposal from Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, to forbid any Idaho public official, at the state, county or city level, from assisting or providing resources to federal agencies to implement President Joe Biden's proposed new vaccine rules. Violations would be misdemeanors, punishable by up to six months in jail or a $5,000 fine, which would have to be paid by the individual, not their government agency.
Last month, Biden issued executive orders requiring that all federal employees and contractors receive COVID-19 vaccines. The president also announced that he would be directing the U.S. Department of Labor to require that employers with more than 100 workers mandate vaccinations or weekly COVID-19 testing for their employees.
At the committee meeting, Vick acknowledged that the state has little say in the federal government mandates for federal employees and contractors. “But what we can do, for sure, is we can say, ‘We won’t help,’” he said.
Winder said he thought both the legal fund proposal and the policy proposal favored by Senate GOP leaders line up with elements of Vick's proposed bill.
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, an attorney, said Vick’s proposal was “fraught with constitutional problems.”
"It's just amazing how eager they are to pour more money into litigation," she said. "We're still kind of reeling from the last smackdown," in which the state was ordered to pay not only its own legal fees, but those of the winning side, Reclaim Idaho, in the lawsuit it brought challenging a restrictive voter initiative law. The Idaho Supreme Court ruled the proposed law unconstitutional.
In the ethics matter, the House Ethics Committee voted unanimously Aug. 3 to censure Giddings for conduct unbecoming a member of the Idaho House of Representatives and to recommend that she lose her seat on the House Commerce & Human Resources Committee after she publicized the identity of a young House intern who accused another lawmaker of rape. The full House still must vote on the committee’s recommendation.