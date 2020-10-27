BOISE — Idaho state legislators would see their annual pay rise 1.5% from the current $18,415 a year to $18,691 next year, under a plan approved by a citizen panel on Tuesday, and they’d get another small boost to $18,875 the following year.
The raises, set by the Citizens Committee on Legislative Compensation, take effect unless lawmakers reject them.
“I think it helps to err on the side of being conservative on this, given this pandemic,” said Reed Larsen of Pocatello, chairman of the committee. Member Bruce Newcomb of Boise, former speaker of the House, agreed. “There are so many unknowns right now as far as COVID is concerned and where the economy’s going to go before this is all over with,” he said.
The five-member citizen panel voted unanimously in favor of the recommendation. Former state Sen. John Goedde of Coeur d’Alene said, “I don’t think any legislators are into it for the money they’re being paid.” He made the successful motion.
House Speaker Scott Bedke didn’t make a specific request for raises; he instead told the panel he’d recommend that lawmakers get the same pay boost as state employees; those raises are generally merit-based and are proposed each year by the governor and approved for funding by lawmakers. “I’m assuming it will be 3%,” Bedke said.
Panel member Dennis Johnson of Boise said, “I’m generally not seeing 3% increases right now that are being proposed in the private sector.” He also noted that Social Security will have just over a 1% cost of living increase for the coming year.
“I agree it needs to be conservative,” he said.
This year, lawmakers approved 2% merit-based raises for state agency employees, but those were put on hold when Gov. Brad Little imposed a 5% budget holdback at the start of the fiscal year July 1. He’s recently indicated that the Legislature could consider reinstating those employee raises when it convenes in January.
Bedke did request another change from the citizen panel regarding legislative compensation, this one tied to the possibility that lawmakers may have to take an extended recess during their regular session due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bedke said he recently spoke with Montana’s House speaker, and that state is considering going into session only to recess and convene again in March. In Idaho, though, he said current rules require legislators to get per diem payments as long as the Legislature is in session, regardless of recesses. “There’s not that possibility to not take per diem in the event of an extended recess,” he said.
“This may be a long, cold winter, or it may be business as usual and everyone will soldier through and we’ll get it done,” Bedke told the committee. “I don’t know what that will look like at this point, and I don’t think anyone else does at this point.”
Bedke said he’s been informed that when South Dakota’s legislature reconvened this past spring to consider gubernatorial vetoes, 20 members were infected with COVID-19, “and one member of their Legislature ended up dying with COVID-related complications. So it’s real. We are susceptible as well.”
Newcomb told Bedke, “I was surprised that you got out of the Legislature last year without any cases. But I suspect that won’t be the case this next time.”
The committee agreed to allow the Legislature, by concurrent resolution, to suspend or modify the per diem that lawmakers are paid for each day they’re in session in the event of a recess of more than three days. Concurrent resolutions require passage by both houses.
The panel made no other changes in legislative compensation, keeping in place daily per diem payments to lawmakers during legislative sessions at $139 per day for those whose primary residence is more than 50 miles from the state Capitol. For those living closer, per diem will continue to be fixed at the federal per diem rate, which is currently $71 per day. Those payments are unvouchered, meaning lawmakers get the lump sum to cover expenses such as meals, parking and incidentals.
Idaho legislators also receive reimbursement for direct expenses, which require receipts; and a $2,500 constituent service allowance. The speaker and Senate president pro-tem each get an additional $5,000 per year; and the majority and minority leaders of each house get an additional $2,000. Lawmakers whose districts are more than 1,000 square miles receive additional payments of between $400 and $3,200 per year, based on the size of their district. Legislators also receive state-paid health coverage and other state benefits.
The citizens panel meets every two years to determine legislative compensation; its decisions take effect unless the Legislature rejects them by concurrent resolution within the first 24 days of the next legislative session. Lawmakers last rejected a raise in 2009, when both houses voted unanimously to forego the committee’s recommended 5% raises as the state faced a major budget shortfall.