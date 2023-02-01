Doug Okuniewicz

Sen. Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayden, spoke to Senate State Affairs on Wednesday about SJR 101. The resolution would ask voters to amend the Idaho Constitution, making it more difficult to get an initiative on the ballot.

 Morgan McCollum/Idaho Public Television

Originally published Feb. 1 on Idaho Reports.

BOISE — After three hours of testimony, the Senate State Affairs Committee voted to amend a resolution that would ask voters to change the Idaho Constitution to make it more challenging to get an initiative on the ballot.

