BOISE — Four Idaho lawmakers created a bipartisan, bicameral organization called the Farm, Ranch and Timber Issues Caucus, according to a press release on Monday.
The caucus will address challenges facing farmers, ranchers and loggers and the communities and counties that rely on them.
“The challenges facing our farmers, ranchers and loggers keep getting more complicated, so this is the perfect time for all of us to come together,” said Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, in a press release.
The four founders of the caucus are Troy, Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, and Sens. Bert Brackett, R-Rogerson, and Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise.
“The uniqueness of a joint Caucus can’t be overstated,” said Toone in the press release. “We will be bringing many perspectives together to focus on issues impacting all of Idaho.”
The press release said the caucus members will work to ensure Idaho has a comprehensive policy strategy to ensure communities grow and flourish. The topics they will focus on are value-added processing, broadband, economic development, rural health care, education, and infrastructure.
The caucus will meet regularly during the Idaho legislative session and is open to members regardless of the makeup of the district they represent, the press release said.
The first meeting was Monday.