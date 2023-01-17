ID Legislature returns (copy)

Rep. Heather Scott speaks on the House floor in this Nov. 15, 2021, file photo. Scott introduced legislation Tuesday that would make it a crime to make a false report to Child Protective Services. 

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

BOISE — Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, introduced legislation Tuesday that would allow for criminal penalties against those who make false reports or allegations of child abuse to Child Protective Services.

Currently, parents can file civil lawsuits against those who make knowingly false reports to CPS against them.

