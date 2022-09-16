Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — Rep. Codi Galloway, R-Boise, who is running for the state Senate, on Friday afternoon canceled her planned “Daddy-Daughter Dance” campaign fundraiser Saturday at a public school in the West Ada School District after legal questions were raised.

“The Daddy Daughter Dance will no longer be held at Centennial High School,” Galloway told the Idaho Press via email.

Codi Galloway cropped

Codi Galloway
David Leroy mug submitted

David Leroy
Daddy Daughter Dance flyer

This flyer about a "Daddy-Daughter Dance" sponsored by Codi Galloway's Senate campaign was distributed to students by the West Ada School District at Galloway's request.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Recommended for you

Load comments