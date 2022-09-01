...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
"Skittles" and "rainbow" fentanyl have been appearing in Idaho.
Idaho State Police are warning people about a surge in new types of fentanyl called "skittles" or "rainbow."
Skittles fentanyl resemble pieces of brightly colored candy, while rainbow fentanyl is usually chalky or in powder form, according to a press release from ISP. This release comes on the tail of Coeur d'Alene Police seizing about 50 of these multi-colored pills over the weekend. Of all seized pills, no matter the color, "M-30" was imprinted on them, per the release.
“We need the public to know that multi-colored fentanyl, including counterfeit pills, powder, and chalk-like blocks, are being seen locally," Capt. John Kempf of the Idaho State Police said in the release. "It is unknown if this multi-colored fentanyl is targeted at young people, but parents must be aware that it is different than what law enforcement saw last year. We know it's in our schools and we also know dealers use social media platforms like Snapchat and Instagram to advertise and coordinate deals with young people."
There is no indication that the new form of fentanyl is more powerful, according to ISP. However, several overdoses, including fatal overdoses, of children as young as 15 have been documented.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drug overdose deaths are the leading killer of Americans between 18 and 45.
If you encounter any version of fentanyl, refrain from handling it and call 911 immediately.