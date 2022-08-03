Support Local Journalism


BOISE — All five Idaho Supreme Court justices were engaged and actively questioning the parties as they heard arguments Wednesday on three procedural questions involving two lawsuits over Idaho’s far-reaching anti-abortion laws, including whether either or both should be stayed, preventing them from taking effect while they’re challenged in court.

Justice Robyn Brody called the two challenged statutes, which overlap and in some areas supersede each other, “a bit of a maze.”

Justice Robyn M. Brody, left, and Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan, right, listen as Alan Schoenfeld, a New York City lawyer who is part of the legal team representing Planned Parenthood, makes his case for procedures in two lawsuits pertaining to Idaho abortion laws: the state trigger law and the law allowing people to sue abortion providers at the Idaho Supreme Court in Boise on Wednesday.
Idaho Deputy Attorney General Megan Larrondo, representing the state, listens during arguments to the Idaho Supreme Court regarding proceedings for two lawsuits pertaining to Idaho abortion laws on Wednesday in Boise. The lawsuits affect the state trigger law and the law allowing people to sue abortion providers.
