Caution tape in courtrooms at the Canyon County Courthouse in Caldwell prevents people from overcrowding and encourages social distancing, pictured here on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Booths outside the courtroom allow people to attend courtroom proceedings from outside.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

BOISE — Both criminal and civil jury trials will resume across Idaho on March 1, the Idaho Supreme Court ordered Wednesday. The trials will follow COVID-19 safety precautions.

The order encourages courts to prioritize jury trials for criminal cases, starting with those in which a defendant is incarcerated. Civil jury trials will be prioritized after those, a press release from the Idaho Supreme Court said. The order also allows impaneling new grand juries subject to the same COVID-19 conditions.

The Idaho Supreme Court halted jury trials late last year due to worsening spread of COVID-19.

Jury trials must follow safety protocols the court detailed in a separate July 24 order. Wednesday's order states that jury proceedings can still be postponed if the administrative district judge for the relevant court determines local COVID-19 incidence rates meet certain thresholds laid out in the order — or that other circumstances exist that pose a substantial increase in the health or safety risks to jury trial participants.

