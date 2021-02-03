BOISE — Both criminal and civil jury trials will resume across Idaho on March 1, the Idaho Supreme Court ordered Wednesday. The trials will follow COVID-19 safety precautions.
The order encourages courts to prioritize jury trials for criminal cases, starting with those in which a defendant is incarcerated. Civil jury trials will be prioritized after those, a press release from the Idaho Supreme Court said. The order also allows impaneling new grand juries subject to the same COVID-19 conditions.
The Idaho Supreme Court halted jury trials late last year due to worsening spread of COVID-19.
Jury trials must follow safety protocols the court detailed in a separate July 24 order. Wednesday's order states that jury proceedings can still be postponed if the administrative district judge for the relevant court determines local COVID-19 incidence rates meet certain thresholds laid out in the order — or that other circumstances exist that pose a substantial increase in the health or safety risks to jury trial participants.