Patriot Front Members Riot Charge Guilty

FILE - This combination of images provided by the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office shows, from top row from left James Julius Johnson, Forrest Rankin, Robert Whitted. Bottom row from left, Devin Center, Derek Smith. A northern Idaho jury on Thursday, July 20, found these five members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front guilty of misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot at a Pride event.

 Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, via AP, File

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


COEUR D’ALENE (AP) — Five members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front were convicted Thursday of misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot at a Pride event.

A Kootenai County jury found Forrest Rankin, Devin Center, Derek Smith, James Julius Johnson and Robert Whitted guilty after about an hour of deliberation, news outlets reported.

Recommended for you

Load comments