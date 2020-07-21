BOISE — A 4th District Court judge on Monday ruled that Idaho families facing evictions have a right to a jury trial, and struck down the portion of the law barring that right as unconstitutional.
The ruling is the result of a lawsuit filed in early June by Idaho Legal Aid Services. In that lawsuit, the nonprofit law firm asked the court to rule Idaho Code section 6-311A unconstitutional. That code states a judge should determine the outcome of eviction proceedings without a jury trial; the Idaho Legislature made that change to the law in 1996. Idaho Legal Aid Services argued that violates a person’s right to a jury trial.
Attorneys representing the state of Idaho argued a person only had a right to a jury trial in eviction proceedings if there was an “issue of fact” that should be decided by a jury. However 4th District Court Judge Michael Reardon said the law was written so narrowly it’s almost impossible for a tenant to find an “issue of fact” in an evictions proceeding — thus the law was effectively meaningless.
“The Court cannot find that there are any set of circumstances, in which a party would have a right to a jury trial, whereby Idaho Code section 6-311A is not unconstitutional,” Reardon wrote in Monday’s court document.
He isn't the first legal expert to make that determination about the law; in 2019, Idaho’s Office of Attorney General performed an analysis of the law also found it to be unconstitutional.
Reardon was careful to temper his ruling, and wrote that while the law as it is written is unconstitutional, it doesn’t mean all tenants in every eviction situation have a right to a jury trial automatically.
“Thus, the Court will enter a declaratory judgment declaring Idaho Code section 6-311A unconstitutional to the extent that it deprives parties of the right to a jury trial in instances where ‘an issue of fact is presented by the pleadings.' … However, the Court will not enter a declaratory judgment that a right to a jury trial exists in all unlawful detainer actions regardless of the existence of a question of fact presented in the pleadings,” he wrote.
Still, in a statement on Tuesday, Howard Belodoff, associate director of Idaho Legal Aid Services, called it a “huge victory.”
“We are already in the midst of an eviction crisis during a global pandemic,” Belodoff is quoted as saying in a press release from Idaho Legal Aid Services and the ACLU of Idaho. “The public health emergency worsens in Idaho and a federal eviction moratorium is about to expire if Congress does not extend it soon.”