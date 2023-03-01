Idaho WOTUS Water Fight

FILE - A man hooks a fish on the Snake River in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. Idaho has joined a Texas lawsuit against the Biden administration waterway protections, claiming the rules are too vague and violate state sovereignty rights. The lawsuit was originally filed in southern Texas' federal courts Jan. 18, 2023. It was amended to include Idaho on Monday, Feb. 27.

 John Roark/Post Register via AP, File

BOISE (AP) — Idaho has joined a Texas lawsuit against the Biden administration's waterway protections, claiming the rules are too vague and violate state sovereignty rights.

The lawsuit, originally filed in southern Texas' federal courts Jan. 18, was amended to include Idaho on Monday. In it, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador contend that a new interpretation of a Clean Water Act rule is too vague, oversteps the bounds of federal authority and puts the liberties of states and private property owners at risk.

