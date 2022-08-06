Black and white cell phone stock photo (copy)

The Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force, which Idaho is joining, will crack down on illegal robocalls and hold providers accountable.

With the unrelenting spam calls received daily on cell owners’ phones, Idaho will be joining a task force of 50 attorneys general to crack down on illegal robocalls and hold providers accountable.

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced this move earlier this week.

