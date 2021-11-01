BOISE — Idaho has joined 18 other states in suing the Biden Administration over its proposed vaccine requirements for federal contractors.
Gov. Brad Little announced the move Friday night; Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office made the filing, joining a Georgia-led lawsuit, and the state Board of Education was listed along with the governor as a party to the case.
“President Biden’s federal contractor vaccine mandate not only harms Idaho workers and businesses that partner with the federal government, but it forces states to implement Biden mandates that are without legal precedent,” Little said in a statement. “Tens of millions in university research dollars are at stake. This is coercive federal overreach, and it must be stopped.”
The state Board of Education has scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday to consider ratifying the board’s participation in the suit, and also how to proceed at Idaho’s universities in light of the requirements.
Idaho’s public universities have $89 million worth of federal research contracts.
The president’s executive order would require employees of federal contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8, 2021, or to request a medical or religious exemption. Eighteen states filed three separate lawsuits Friday to stop the requirement, arguing that it violates federal procurement law and is an overreach of federal power; a 19th state, Florida, filed suit on Thursday.
The suits also argue that the rule violates the 10th Amendment reserving power to the states, illegally uses federal spending to coerce the states, and that 60 days of public comment wasn't properly allowed.
President Biden also has announced plans to require private employers with 100 or more employees to require vaccines or weekly COVID-19 testing, through a rule to be issued by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration. That’s not part of the contractor rule being challenged in the new lawsuits, though a number of states have also said they will challenge that plan.
Little, in a letter to Biden dated Friday, wrote that he had “serious concerns” that the federal contractor vaccine requirement would “harm Idaho businesses.”
“Many Idaho businesses of all sizes engage in contracts with the federal government to provide products and services that ensure our country can function properly,” Little wrote, saying he believes those businesses are now “being coerced into policing your vaccine mandates.”
“It is just plain wrong,” Little wrote. “Threatening Americans into compliance damages a country already divided. Your actions are breeding a level of resentment and distrust of government that will take generations to heal.”
Idaho House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said Monday, “We continue to be in crisis standards of care right now, and I guess I would just prefer to see our government focusing our energies on truly getting us past the pandemic as opposed to trying to litigate against those who are in good faith trying to end the pandemic.”
The AP reports that all but two of the states that have sued trail the national average in vaccination rates. Only New Hampshire and Florida exceed the nationwide rate. Idaho currently reports that 55.1% of those age 12 and older have been vaccinated, well below the national rate of 67.8%.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s COVID Data Tracker, as of Sunday, Idaho ranked next-to-last among states for its total doses of COVID vaccine administered per 100,000 people, trailed only by West Virginia. Becker’s Hospital Review’s ranking of states by percentage of population fully vaccinated as of Nov. 1 ranked Idaho third-to-last, trailed by Wyoming and West Virginia.
Idaho joined a Georgia-led lawsuit filed Friday that also includes Alabama, Kansas, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia; it was filed in federal district court in Georgia.
Attorneys general from Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming signed onto another, which was filed in a federal district court in Missouri.
Texas also sued individually on Friday, as did Florida on Thursday.