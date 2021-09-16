Crisis Standards of Care has been activated for all of Idaho in response to the massive increase of COVID-19 patients in the state.
CSC was activated earlier this month in North Idaho, and was expanded statewide on Wednesday during an Activation Advisory Committee virtual meeting, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
The initiative was taken after St. Luke’s Health System requested that CSC be activated, according to the news release.
“Our hospitals and healthcare systems need our help. The best way to end crisis standards of care is for more people to get vaccinated. It dramatically reduces your chances of having to go to the hospital if you do get sick from COVID-19,” said DHW Director Dave Jeppesen. “In addition, please wear a mask indoors in public and outdoors when it’s crowded to help slow the spread.
“The situation is dire – we don’t have enough resources to adequately treat the patients in our hospitals, whether you are there for COVID-19 or a heart attack or because of a car accident.”
While hospitals will determine if CSC will need to be implemented, not all will move to that standard of care if they are managing successfully under their current circumstances, the news release stated.
Crisis Standards of Care are guidelines that help health care providers and systems decide how to deliver the best care possible under the extraordinary circumstances of an overwhelming disaster or public health emergency, the Department of Health and Welfare said. The guidelines may be used when there are not enough health care resources to provide the usual standard of care to people who need it. The goal of crisis standards of care is to extend care to as many patients as possible and save as many lives as possible.
When Crisis Standards of Care are in effect, people who need medical care may get care that is different from what they expect. For example, patients admitted to the hospital may find that hospital beds are not available or are in repurposed rooms (such as a conference room) or that needed equipment is not available, according to the news release. They may have to wait for a bed to open, or be moved to another hospital in or out of state that has the resources they need. Or they might not be prioritized for the limited resources that are available.
In other words, someone who is otherwise healthy and would recover more rapidly may get treated or have access to a ventilator before someone who is not likely to recover, the Department of Health and Welfare said.
This story will be updated