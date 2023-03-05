Idaho Legislature 2023

Idaho Rep. Brooke Green at the State Capitol building on Jan. 9, 2023.

 Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun

A bill headed for the floor of the Idaho House of Representatives would be the first Idaho law to specifically address surrogacy — a thriving Idaho industry in which women act as “gestational carriers” for parents who cannot have a baby on their own.

Idaho has been called the “unofficial surrogacy capital” of the United States. Agencies specialize in matching surrogates with would-be parents from around the world, and some Idaho attorneys and health care providers now specialize in reproductive medicine and surrogacy. Idaho’s lack of regulation is one reason that has long been cited by professionals as driving the state’s popularity in surrogacy arrangements. Some surrogates receive compensation; others do not.

