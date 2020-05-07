KUNA — Inmates at the Idaho State Correctional Center near Kuna on Monday filed a class action lawsuit against the state of Idaho, claiming they’ve been housed in cramped living conditions replete with plumbing problems and unsanitary toilets.
The complaint comes as Idaho still has yet to sign a proposed agreement with private prison giant CoreCivic to house 1,000 inmates in an empty prison in eastern Colorado. It also follows correspondence between an Idaho inmate and prison officials last fall.
Serious problems with overcrowding at the facility began in 2019, according to an October letter that inmate Albert Veenstra sent to Gov. Brad Little, the Idaho Board of Correction, and Idaho Department of Correction Director Josh Tewalt. The letter, which was included in the documents filed in federal district court this week, claims the department had converted several bunks at the Idaho State Correctional Center into four-man cells. The blocks of the prison where the bunks were converted were already operating at 150% capacity, according to that letter.
The department also placed cots in another of the prison’s block, contributing to overcrowding, Veenstra wrote in the letter.
Jeff Ray, spokesman for the department, wrote in an email he could not comment on pending litigation.
Veenstra notes the prison was at more than 150% capacity because of the case of Balla v. Board of Corrections, a separate class action lawsuit that has dragged on for almost four decades. Walter Balla, an inmate at the Idaho State Correctional Institution, filed that suit in 1981, claiming a litany of constitutional violations on the part of the department. It remains ongoing. The institution is part of the same South Boise Prison Complex as the correctional center where Veenstra is.
As part of that case, according to Veenstra’s letter, the department in 2010 agreed not to fill any of its prison units beyond 150% capacity. The department’s decision to add cots and convert the bunks to four-man cells violated the inmates’ Eighth Amendment protection against cruel and unusual punishment, Veenstra claims, as does its failure “‘to maintain sanitary toilets’ in the sanitary blocks,” according to the letter.
Other parts of the filing allege mold in the toilets and claim the department made the decision to house the inmates in the blocks “without ‘proper regard for fire safety.’”
The two blocks where the bunks were converted were designed to house 252 prisoners in each block, according to the letter, meaning a total of 504 prisoners would be housed there. At the time of the letter’s writing, Veenstra alleged 824 people were housed between the two. As of Thursday, 2,253 people were imprisoned in the facility; its operating capacity is 2,164, which means it is operating at 104% of that capacity, according to the department.
On Oct. 21, Veenstra sent a grievance form to the facility’s housing lieutenant, complaining about the overcrowding; a copy of the form was included in the documents filed with the court.
“Balla vs Idaho applies to housing concerns at (Idaho State Correctional Institution) not (Idaho State Correctional Center), and does not address and has never included any other part of IDOC,” the prison's housing lieutenant responded two days later. “The current population levels at ISCC are temporary. With that said, everyone including IDOC does not feel this is a good level to maintain over a permanent solution. IDOC is committed to reducing the numbers of inmates in the west wing as quickly as we are able. The temporary time frame has not been established.”
Another response to the grievance came from David Dietz, the facility’s deputy warden of security, and noted “changes to the management of the housing units” Veenstra had mentioned. The staff would conduct daily plumbing checks and prioritize maintenance in the area, Dietz wrote.
Veenstra wrote back in early November, saying he’d heard of one cell block where only three toilets were working, and where two showers were having problems. He said he didn’t believe plumbing checks were being conducted either.
On Nov. 29, the prison’s warden, Jay Christensen, responded to Veenstra’s complaints.
“While the intent for a recent increase in bunk count is to be ‘temporary’ the population increase in the state of Idaho mirrors the population increase in the IDOC total count. The only viable solution at this point is additional beds which the department is seeking through an emergency RFP (request for proposals).”
Christensen’s comments appear to reference the department’s efforts to find a private prison company to contract with for bed space. In January, the Idaho Board of Correction gave the department permission to enter into a contract with CoreCivic to house more than 1,000 inmates at an empty prison in Colorado. Although Idaho officials appeared optimistic about the proposed agreement, it drew some pushback from some Colorado residents, who did not want more private prisons in their state.
As of Thursday, no contract has been signed, according to Ray, IDOC spokesman.
The lawsuit asks a federal judge to order the department to reduce the population in the overcrowded prison blocks, and to declare the listed defendant had violated the prisoners’ rights. A reply has not yet been filed, according to online records.