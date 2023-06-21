The entrance to the Idaho Maximum Security Institution south of Boise.
Subscribe
The inmate who was violently assaulted at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution and later died has been identified by the Ada County Coroner's Office.
Junior Garcia, 26, died Sunday evening of blunt force head trauma, the coroner's report said. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.
Garcia was attacked by two other inmates on Wednesday, June 14, the Idaho Department of Correction said, and later died at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
A Department of Correction spokesperson confirmed that Garcia was the inmate who was assaulted, and added that the names of the other inmates involved will be released if criminal charges are filed.
The 535-bed correctional facility is located south of Boise and east of Kuna in Ada County.
Sign up today for one of our great newsletters and get headlines right in your inbox every morning.
Sign up now!
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.