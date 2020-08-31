BOISE — A 64-year-old Idaho inmate who was hospitalized with COVID-19 died Sunday night, according to the Idaho Department of Correction.
The man, whose name was not released, was transported from the Idaho State Correctional Center near Kuna to a Boise hospital for treatment on Aug. 14. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 9:33 p.m. Sunday.
The man is the second person incarcerated under IDOC jurisdiction to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, Idaho had recorded 361 deaths overall related to COVID-19.