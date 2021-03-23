KUNA — A man incarcerated at the Idaho State Correctional Institution has filed suit against Corizon Health Inc., the medical provider for the Idaho Department of Correction, for alleged medical negligence.
Dennis Michael Mintun alleged in a complaint that Corizon and medical staff at the Idaho State Correctional Institution have demonstrated deliberate indifference by failing to conduct requested tests and address chronic pain.
Corizon has been the subject of numerous lawsuits involving inmate care at prisons in Idaho and across the country, including cases in Idaho involving untreated infections which plaintiffs say resulted in amputation.
According to Corizon’s website, it is the registered provider at over 220 facilities and serves over 180,000 patients in 17 states. Corizon did not respond to a request for comment as of Tuesday afternoon.
In his complaint, Mintun claims he lost practical use of his left hand and alleges staff failed to treat ongoing pain in his hand, left leg, and back, instead diagnosing the conditions as arthritis. He cites untreated pain from a torn Achilles tendon and “deterioration” of his left eye, though does not specify loss of vision or a possible cause.
Mintun accuses prison staff of attributing “excessive pain” to lack of exercise and being overweight, “repeatedly prescribing psychiatric meds for pain despite being told psych meds cause patient undue mental distress,” as well as refusing his requests to seek other opinions and conduct tests.
Mintun, who is serving time on three convictions involving the sexual abuse of a minor, has been incarcerated since 2003, according to Idaho Department of Correction records. Mintun has filed at least four other complaints in federal court against prison officials since 2006.
In his complaint against Corizon, Mintun has requested an attorney, stating that prisoners are “not allowed to review” personal medical records without an attorney, as per policy, and that he has not been provided copies.
The Idaho Department of Correction said it does not comment on pending litigation.
Asked for information on whether prisoners can access their own medical records, department spokesman Jeff Ray pointed to a section of the Idaho Public Records Act which states, “The right to inspect and amend records pertaining to oneself does not include the right to review.”
The Department of Correction does not, as a general practice, allow prisoners access to their medical records, Ray said. However, if a prisoner has a lawsuit in which their medical condition is at issue, they may be allowed access to their records if ordered by a court as part of the discovery process.
Prisoners can submit health service requests to speak with a provider, Ray said.