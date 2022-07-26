...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ WEDNESDAY TO
9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...High temperatures of 100 to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Southeast Oregon and portions of southwest Idaho.
* WHEN...From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Wednesday to 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The site of an existing antimony mine along the East Fork of the South Fork of the Salmon River east of the town of Yellow Pine.
BOISE — The Nez Perce Tribe and environmental groups are appealing the construction permit granted to Perpetua Resources, a mining company with plans to operate a new open pit antimony and gold mine east of McCall.
The proposed project would allow open-pit mining for those metals in an area that was once proposed as a Superfund site, as previously reported. The appeal claims that large quantities of dust would be generated by the project, and could cause health issues to mine workers as well as nearby recreationists, according to press release from Idaho Conservation League, one of the environmental groups appealing the permit. Environmental nonprofit Save the South Fork Salmon is also appealing the permit.
Health problems could include “aggravated asthma,” heart attacks, and premature death, the release said.
“People who work or recreate near the mine area could be exposed to dangerous levels of particulate and arsenic pollution,” said Bryan Hurlbutt, an attorney with Advocates of the West, in the release. That organization is representing the Nez Perce Tribe and Idaho Conservation League in the appeal, the release said. “Relying on assurances from a mining company, as (the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality) did here, without setting important permit conditions fails to protect the public and fails to comply with the law,” Hurlbutt said in the release.
Josh Johnson, a senior conservation associate with the Idaho Conservation League said that “despite going through three rounds of public comment, this air quality permit still fails to address all of the health concerns the public raised, leading (Idaho Conservation League) and our partners to appeal the decision.”
The permit is one of several the company will need to begin work at the site, the release said. The groups appealing would like the current permit invalidated, and “for any future permit to require additional safeguards for public health, and real-time monitoring processes, to ensure these safeguards are effective,” the release said.
Mckinsey Lyon, spokesperson for Perpetua Resources, disagreed with the claims in the appeal, saying in an emailed statement that the permit was issued following a three-year analysis by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, which found that the project "meets or exceeds the strict state and federal requirements, including the Clean Air Act and the National Air Quality Standards, and is protective of human health and the environment."
In response to public comments, the department of environmental quality also "required additional layers of study and modifications to the proposed plan that decreased dust emissions by 27% and arsenic emissions by 56% before granting the permit," Lyon said.