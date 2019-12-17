The Idaho Humane Society wants to know how Ada County residents feel about municipal codes impacting animals.
The humane society has released a survey asking residents whether cities should consider certain new local laws related to animal issues, from puppy mills to legal immunity for people who save animals from hot cars.
The animal protection organization has gotten a growing number of messages asking the society to lobby for updated municipal ordinances related to animals, according to a news release issued Monday.
The humane society will share data from the 12-question survey with municipalities that it contracts with, the release said. The humane society is an animal licensing authority for the cities of Boise, Kuna, Eagle, Meridian and Garden City, and unincorporated Ada County, according to its website.
“While it is our mission to advocate for the improvement of laws to enhance animal welfare, and we are officially by contract required to advise local government on these issues, government leaders want to know whether proposed laws are important and supported by their constituents,” the release said.
Each of the survey questions have two possible answers: agree or disagree.
One question asks whether respondents would agree with a city ordinance banning puppy and kitten mills, establishments that breed animals for sale. In these mills, “animals are kept in deplorable conditions and bred over and over again, sometimes living their entire lives in cages,” the survey says.
“An ordinance of this type makes it unlawful for any person to sell, offer for sale, barter, auction, give away, transfer, or otherwise dispose of live dogs and cats in a retail business, including ... pet stores,” it says.
The suggested ordinance makes an exception for animals obtained from an animal control agency, shelter or rescue organization.
The humane society news release singled out a recent controversy surrounding a Meridian pet store that sold puppies infected with parvovirus, which was reported by the Idaho Statesman. Parvovirus is a highly contagious virus that affects dogs’ gastrointestinal tracts and is spread by dog-to-dog contact and contact with contaminated feces, environments or people, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association’s website.
Surf’s Up Puppy Shack, a recently opened puppy store, sold at least three parvovirus-infected puppies this fall, and one of the puppies died, the Idaho Statesman reported.
Surf’s Up owner Matthew Milligan — whose Utah puppy store, the Puppy Barn, received similar complaints of sick dogs — told the Idaho Statesman that he sources his dogs from local breeders and sells them in the store.
The ordinance suggested by the humane society would ban such sales.
Other survey questions involve two possible ordinances related to animals left in cars. The first would create a specific offense for leaving an animal in an unattended vehicle “under conditions that a reasonable person would believe endangers the health, safety, or well-being of the animal due to heat, cold, or lack of adequate ventilation,” the survey says.
The second ordinance would provide immunity from criminal penalties for “good Samaritans” and officials who enter a motor vehicle or trailer to rescue an animal.
Other suggested ordinances include: banning animal traps, setting a 24-hour limit for tethering animals, banning the transfer or sale of animals on public property and outlawing the transport of animals in a fashion deemed “unsafe.”
The survey also suggests creating a county-wide licensing system, rather than individual city licensing systems.
The survey will remain open until Jan. 31.
To take the survey, visit idahohumanesociety.org/ada2020/.