It has been a busy past few days for the folks at the Idaho Humane Society.
With the recent Fourth of July fireworks celebrations, some furry friends experienced extreme anxiety and ran away from their homes.
“We've had a decent amount of cats and dogs come into us as strays, which is pretty typical this weekend,” said Laurien Mavey, public relations assistant with Idaho Humane Society.
She told KTVB that over the Fourth of July weekend alone, the shelter received a total of 54 animals
Friday: nine cats and six dogs
Saturday: seven dogs
Sunday: four cats and 17 dogs
Monday: three cats and four dogs
An additional three cats and one dog came by noon on Tuesday.
“If you have lost your pet, you can go to our website and click on services and then at the top of the menu, you will see lost and found pets," Mavey said. "There you can access our portal, which is where we'll have pictures of all the animals that have been found. They'll be listed on there and then if you have lost a pet, you can also file a missing pet report."
This comes as the shelter is also looking for foster parents to help take care of an influx of cats. The Humane Society said it has received more than 500 cats since the beginning of June. With that many cats and kittens coming in, the staff needs help. But why is this happening?
“So during our kitten season, we can see these numbers, that's not that out of the ordinary, but this is a pretty high one just for this month,” Mavey said. “Cats can have quite a few kittens in each litter, so that just really, really adds up pretty quickly.”
Foster parents would help feed and socialize the kittens. Idaho Humane Society told KTVB it is also looking for foster parents for adult cats, as well as dogs.