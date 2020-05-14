BOISE — Over 800 animals have been adopted at the Idaho Humane Society since COVID-19 hit Idaho in mid-March, but this is lower than usual.
A combination of travel restrictions limiting animal transfers from other rescues, and a slowdown in spay and neuter procedures, has lowered the number of animals up for adoption. IHS spokeswoman Kristine Schellhaas said there is always a high demand for pets in the rapidly-growing Treasure Valley, but because of the pandemic, there have been new limitations on how animals flow through their system to a new home.
“We tried to save (personal protective equipment) so we’re not competing for it when human lives are at stake, for just a normal spay and neuter,” she said. “We definitely slowed that down and only took care of animals that absolutely needed to go on the adoption floor. Unless the animal was in a really bad emergency case we didn’t take animals.”
Last year, from March 12 to May 12, IHS adopted out 936 animals, compared to 806 during the same two-month period this year. Dogs were the most popular, with 397 adoptions, and cats were close behind with 337 adoptions during this period in 2020. The other 72 adoptions came from other animals like birds and rabbits.
One change that was implemented during the pandemic was online adoptions, where residents could pick pets they were interested in, instead of a first-come, first-served system. Schellhaas said this has enabled people from farther outside the Treasure Valley to more easily pick out a pet, and the shelter might continue with this system in the future.
Schellhaas said these adoption figures would likely be lower, but the IHS recently took custody of dozens of Papillons after their owner in Mountain Home was charged with animal cruelty at the end of last year; 55 dogs and three cats were seized from the home, KTVB reported. After being released to the IHS after lengthy court proceedings, an unspecified number of the dogs have been adopted out by IHS in the past two months.
Although the pandemic has wreaked havoc on the American economy, Schellhaas said there has not been an uptick in animal surrenders. However, there has been an increase in demand for assistance from the organization’s pet food pantry, which is meant to give temporary assistance for people to feed their pets for up to six months.
Fortunately, they have been able to keep up with demand due to a large grant that allows them to give more food to individuals and rescues around the state. IHS received 70 new requests for pet food assistance in the first two weeks of Idaho’s COVID-19 outbreak.
Despite the costs of owning a pet, Schellhaas said an animal to spend time with could help people get through the “new normal” of long periods of isolation and uncertainty in the world.
“You’re not looking at the dust in the corner when you’re looking at your dog’s sweet face wanting to play with you,” she said. “Even with cats, who are a little more judgy, it brings humor to a situation that isn’t so funny. Having a new energy in your home that is positive is really important, I think.”