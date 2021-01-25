BOISE — The Idaho House on Monday voted 55-15 in favor of immediately lifting all COVID-related limits on gatherings statewide, with one North Idaho representative declaring the pandemic over.
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, said in her view, Idaho hasn't had enough deaths to make COVID-19 a pandemic, though as of Monday, 1,681 Idahoans had died. That, she said, is "nowhere close to a pandemic."
Scott told the House, "I think if you look at the facts and the numbers for the state, by all means, the sick emergency is over. Maybe there’s a debate right now on do we still want to keep getting money. That’s a different story. But the pandemic is over by all means of data."
According to state figures, 160,033 Idahoans have been infected with COVID-19; 18,956 of those infections have occurred just since Jan. 1, as have 245 deaths.
HCR 2 now moves to the Senate, where its fate is uncertain. If the concurrent resolution were to gain two-thirds support in both houses, it would take effect, as concurrent resolutions don’t require the governor’s signature. But legal and constitutional questions remain about the proposal.
It’s one of an array of proposals lawmakers have introduced thus far this session aimed at trimming the governor’s emergency powers. That push drew strong criticism from Gov. Brad Little on Friday, who accused lawmakers of playing “political games” and endangering tens of millions in federal disaster aid needed for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. The result, the governor warned, would be extending the pandemic in Idaho, rather than ending it.
Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, the lead sponsor of HCR 2, said when the State Board of Education acted last week to loosen limits on school sports game attendance, "We got 40% of our First Amendment rights back. With the passage of this legislation we are making it very clear that we want 100% of our First Amendment rights back."
Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, Crane’s cosponsor, opened debate by telling the House that on Thursday, there were "tears of joy flowing” in her community because at the senior girls basketball game, not only a few spectators were allowed to attend but also classmates and the band. Concerns over limits on attendance at school sports games drove Crane and Ehardt to introduce HCR 2; last week, those limits were relaxed at the direction of the governor and the State Board of Education.
But, Ehardt told the House, “There’s much more to it. Our businesses are suffering. Our neighbors are suffering. Simple gatherings that include more than 10 people, it may be awards banquets, it may be recognition ceremonies for who knows what, have been unable to happen.” She said she believes it’s time for lawmakers to act to lift all such limits.
Crane agreed. “My concern with it is the restrictions on our 1st Amendment rights, the right to peacefully assemble,” he told the House. While saying he appreciated the change in restrictions on school sports spectators, Crane noted that it went from two spectators per student-athlete to four, or up to 40% capacity in the venue, whichever is greater. “The concern I have is … I don't believe that we can limit constitutional rights,” he said.
Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise, told the House, “I’ve heard some observations about the Constitution. I have the right to yell ‘fire’ but I can’t yell it in a crowded theater, because that would put other people’s health and safety at risk. That’s point No. 1.”
“No. 2, death is not the only proxy for seriousness,” Mathias said. “Even though 10,000 Americans have died in the last 72 hours because of COVID, that’s not necessarily the only indicator of seriousness. Nobody died on March 31, 2020, when we had our last major earthquake, but that doesn’t mean we didn’t have an earthquake.”
Mathias said the school sports attendance limit was “a plan that was not well-tailored and had an unnecessary impact on our lives.” But, he said, “That problem has been fixed. The bathwater is clean. I don’t think we need to vote to throw the baby out. I’ll be voting no.”
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, speaking against the proposal, noted past pandemics, including typhoid and the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic. “This is a thing the government has been doing throughout our history, and it is constitutional,” said Gannon, an attorney. He noted, “We really didn’t discuss anything other than sports activities.” He said he feared HCR 2 is “going so far to the other extreme that it may have some unintended consequences.”
Rep. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, said, “If we’re vulnerable, we shouldn’t go.” But he said people who want to go to school sports games should have that option. “To allow them to make a choice is important,” he said.
There appeared to be some confusion among lawmakers about the difference between an emergency declaration and a health order. Crane said his resolution sought to remove a portion of the governor’s emergency declaration over COVID-19 while still leaving the remainder in place; the gathering limits are actually in the governor’s current Stage 2 public health order. Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke invited lawmakers, after the vote, to an afternoon meeting to learn about them, the AP reported. Bedke voted in favor of the resolution.
A Senate concurrent resolution seeking to end the current state of emergency over COVID-19, SCR 101, was on the Senate’s calendar on Monday, but was put on hold until Wednesday.
The resolution is among about a dozen pieces of legislation to curb the governor’s authority proposed by lawmakers angered by coronavirus restrictions.
The AP contributed to this report.