Idaho State of the State

Speaker of the House Mike Moyle, middle, watches as Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his 2023 State of the State address held at the Idaho State Capitol, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Boise, Idaho.

 AP photo/Kyle Green

BOISE — One week into the 2023 session, there’s a significant change being discussed for the Legislature’s budget-writing committee.

House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star, is pushing for the House and Senate members of the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee to vote separately, meaning that instead of a simple majority from the entire group, it would require a majority from the House side and majority from the Senate side to pass a budget.

