BOISE — The House Health and Welfare Committee is recommending Medicaid expansion remain in Idaho, although it has “serious concerns” in its five-year review of Medicaid expansion.

The committee finalized its letter addressed to House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star, Tuesday morning and it was later read across the House floor. The committee voted 9-3 to approve and send the letter.

