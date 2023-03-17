Start of 2023 legislative session

Originally published March 16 on Idaho Reports.

The Idaho House of Representatives passed a bill that would require schools to provide separate bathrooms, locker rooms and sleeping quarters for students based on their sex assigned at birth. The legislation now heads to Gov. Brad Little.

