Rep. Megan Blanksma, shown speaking at the Idaho Capitol on Feb. 7, presented a late-session abortion bill Wednesday to House State Affairs. It was passed hours later by the full House.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

BOISE — The House on Wednesday voted 59-1, with 10 Democrats walking out, to approve a late-session abortion bill that defines what is and isn’t an abortion under the law and provides exceptions rather than affirmative defenses. It also requires that someone seeking an exception for rape and incest be able to access their police report of the incident within 72 hours.

House State Affairs passed the bill, HB 374, a few hours before the floor vote.

