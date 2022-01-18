BOISE — After about an hour’s worth of testimony for and against, a House committee on Tuesday voted along party lines, with just the panel’s two Democratic members objecting, to pass HB 436, the big new income-tax cut and rebate bill, and send it to the full House for a vote.
If approved, it would become the largest tax cut in state history at $600 million, surpassing last year’s similar tax-cut legislation. The bill includes $350 million in one-time rebates and $251 million in ongoing income tax rate reductions for individuals and corporations.
Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, responding to concerns raised in the hearing that Idaho needs property tax relief more than it needs another income tax cut, said, “Now, is there property tax relief we can provide? Absolutely. I have several bills,” including one that’s bipartisan, he said. “This is about income tax. This is where the money came from, this is where the money should go back.”
Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, countered, “This is not the priority of Idahoans, and it is just too lopsided. The money we’re working with here does not just come from income tax, in fact a big chunk of it comes from online sales tax, and everybody pays that.”
The measure would consolidate Idaho's current five income tax brackets to four and lower rates for all of them, with the top rate dropping from 6.5% to 6%; the corporate income tax rate also would drop from 6.5% to 6%.
The bill would partially offset the cost of the ongoing cuts to the state treasury by permanently tapping $94 million a year from the Tax Relief Fund, a state fund that now collects all sales taxes paid on online purchases, rather than sending those taxes through the same distribution formula to local governments and the state general fund as other sales taxes.
Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, said like Necochea, “I’ve had zero people ask me for this type of income tax reduction.” She said she’s heard from many Idahoans, though, asking her for property tax relief and grocery tax relief, and she hoped there would be “room for more cuts.”
“Sitting here, I’m getting multiple emails asking me to not vote for this motion,” Nichols said. “This I consider bread crumbs as far as tax relief goes.” But, she said, “Bread crumbs can still feed you a little bit.”
Though even numbers of people signed up to testify for and against the bill — seven each — panel Co-Chair Jim Addis, R-Coeur d’Alene, called on all seven in favor to speak during the hearing, and just three against. The three who spoke against the bill, all citizens, all testified remotely, one from Moscow, one from Post Falls and one from Boise.
"This is incredibly regressive and unfair," said Kathy Dawes of Moscow. "The Idahoans who are paying the highest percent in total taxes are those in the lowest income bracket.”
She said, “The state’s current budget surplus is largely the result of persistently underfunding education since the 1990s.”
Among those speaking in favor of the bill were business groups both large and small, the Idaho Freedom Foundation, and two aides to Gov. Brad Little, who thanked lawmakers for working with him through the fall on the proposal.
Suzanne Budge, Idaho state director for the National Federation of Independent Business, called the bill “the most basic kind of benefit you can give back to small businesses, both immediate and ongoing tax relief.”
When Caroline Merritt, lobbyist for the Idaho Chamber Alliance, spoke in support of the bill, Rep. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, asked her if her group would rather have property tax relief. “Property tax is something that the chamber is very concerned about,” she said. “Obviously, we’d love to find property tax reform this session, and provide this really important tax decrease for Idahoans and for our businesses, so I’m going to support the bill that’s before us right now.”
The $350 million in rebates would be funded in part by the state’s record $1.9 billion budget surplus. It includes a 12% rebate on state income taxes paid in 2020, or $75 per taxpayer and dependent, whichever is greater. A family of four with an income of $40,000 would qualify for a rebate of $300 at the minimum rate, the AP calculated.
A family of four with $60,000 in income would get a rebate of about $470. A family of four with an income of $200,000 would get a rebate of around $1,560.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Idaho families in 2019 had a median income of just over $66,000.
Opponents said both the rebates and the ongoing rate reductions would overwhelmingly benefit Idaho’s highest earners and profitable corporations.
Last year’s rebates set a minimum of $50, so this year’s marks a 50% increase. However, according to Idaho State Tax Commission figures obtained by the Idaho Press, last year’s rebates went to 706,294 Idaho tax filers, and more than half — 365,295 — received only the minimum amount. That meant a total of $38 million was handed out in rebates to lower-income Idahoans, while higher earners received $166.7 million.
Ruchti said speedy passage of the bill could handcuff lawmakers if they eventually decide they want to focus on different types of tax cuts, such as property tax relief. “My big concern is that right out the gate, we're making a decision that $600 million is headed this direction,” he said, “and we're not going to be able to claw it back once we make that decision.”
To become law, the bill still must pass the full House, clear a Senate committee and pass the full Senate, and be signed into law by the governor. It would take effect immediately, with the rate reductions retroactive to Jan. 1.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.