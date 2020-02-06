BOISE — A House committee introduced legislation Wednesday that would block a nearly 6.5% cost of living adjustment for Idaho state retirees, barely three weeks before the increase is set to take effect.
Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, sponsored the measure. He wants to reduce the increase to 1.7 percent, which would match last year’s inflation rate.
“With the current economic conditions, I think we should be cautious,” he told the House Commerce & Human Resources Committee. “If there’s an economic downturn, it would put direct pressure (on the state retirement plan) and possibly require an increase in contribution rates.”
The Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho has about 160,000 members, including 48,000 retirees who currently receive benefits. As of Jan. 17, it had $19.9 billion in assets. It has long ranked among the most-solvent of state retirement plans.
Harris said the PERSI Board is required to approve a 1% cost of living adjustment, or COLA, whenever the inflation rate exceeds 1 percent. That costs the plan about $100 million, when calculated out over the life of the retirees.
The board also has the discretion to approve a COLA equal to the rate of inflation, which in 2019 was 1.7%. It chose to do that during its last meeting in December.
In addition, Harris said, the board authorized another 4.68% in “retroactive” adjustments. Those represent cost of living increases the board could have approved in previous years, but chose to forego.
Consequently, the full COLA approved by the board was 6.38%. Barring action by the Legislature, it’s set to take effect on March 1.
Harris’ bill refers to a 6.54% COLA. However, the individual numbers in the resolution only add up to 6.38 percent, which match figures PERSI provided to the joint budget committee. The accuracy of other figures in Harris’ bill were also questioned during Wednesday’s meeting.
Reducing the COLA to 1.7% would save the retirement plan more than $300 million, Harris said, when compared with the board’s 6.38% recommendation.
PERSI is already at “historically high” contribution rates, he said, with the state contributing 12% of an employee’s salary to the plan, with employees chipping in 7% to 8%.
Moreover, the plan isn’t “fully funded,” meaning the $19.9 billion in assets isn’t enough to cover the full cost of the projected retirement benefits, when calculated out over time.
PERSI Director Don Drum was not immediately available for comment late Wednesday. During a presentation to the joint budget committee in January, he noted that the plan is 94% to 96% funded, depending on whether the full 6.38% COLA takes effect.
Harris said if the higher COLA is approved, it raises the likelihood that the state contribution rate will have to increase to maintain an adequate funding status.
“Let’s get fully funded before the retroactive adjustment is approved,” he said.
The committee agreed to introduce the bill on a voice vote, clearing the way for a full hearing.
In a related move, the committee introduced a second measure sponsored by Rep. Neil Anderson, R-Blackfoot. It would prohibit the PERSI Board from granting retroactive cost of living increases unless the plan were fully funded and the employer/employee contribution rates were below 10% and 6%, respectively.