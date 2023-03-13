absentee ballots file 5-19-20 by Brian

A clerk processes absentee ballots in 2020. A House committee pitched a bill that would restrict who can distribute absentee ballot request forms; the House killed it on Monday. 

 BRIAN MYRICK/Idaho Press, file

Originally published March 13 on Idaho Reports.

The House of Representatives killed a bill that would have prohibited no-excuse absentee ballot requests in Idaho.

