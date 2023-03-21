Start of 2023 legislative session

The Idaho House of Representatives is pictured here.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

BOISE — The House narrowly rejected a bill that would have removed the option to sign an affidavit as a form of identification at the polls. HB 137 died on a 33-36 vote Tuesday.

Bill sponsor Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, said he brought it forward to improve voter security over concerns that the affidavit may open up an opportunity for fraud.

