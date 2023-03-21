BOISE — The House narrowly rejected a bill that would have removed the option to sign an affidavit as a form of identification at the polls. HB 137 died on a 33-36 vote Tuesday.
Bill sponsor Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, said he brought it forward to improve voter security over concerns that the affidavit may open up an opportunity for fraud.
“The affidavit is just wrong,” Alfieri said. "We require identification for so many aspects of what we do in society."
Rep. Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg, highlighted that on the affidavit form, it provides a warning that knowingly providing false information on the form is a felony crime. She also said the affidavit provides a way to vote for elderly residents who may not drive anymore or others who have physical reasons they don’t drive and don’t have a license.
Rep. Jack Nelsen, R-Jerome, said he likes the convenience of the affidavit and has used it when his driver's license expired.
Those in favor of the bill argued that voters should be responsible enough to have the needed identification when they show up at the polls.
Rep. Jacyn Gallagher, R-Weiser, said, “If it is so important, I would think, as adults, we will make sure that we have what we need at the polling place to vote.”
Rep. Steve Berch, D-Boise, said there isn’t any evidence of affidavits leading to voter fraud.
“Are we going to make a decision based on anecdote or are we going to make a decision based on fact?” Berch asked. “And no facts have been presented whatsoever that the affidavit process is changing results of any elections, however, it is guaranteed that, if this becomes law, and people can't vote by affidavit, it is going to disenfranchise tons of people."
The House later on Tuesday approved another election bill, HB 340, which came from the secretary of state and will specify which types of identification and proof of residency may be used to register to vote and at the polls. It removes the student ID as a valid form of identification and allows the Department of Transportation to issue a free photo ID for voting to those who are eligible. The bill passed 59-4.