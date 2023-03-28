MONKS debating in House by Brian (copy)

Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, debates in the Idaho House in 2022.

 BRIAN MYRICK/Idaho Press, file

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — The Idaho House of Representatives on Tuesday morning presented its solution to the governor’s veto of the sweeping property tax legislation that had passed the House and Senate: a trailer bill clarifying how sales tax revenue will be distributed to ensure funding remains for transportation projects.

The bill was introduced in an early morning House Ways and Means Committee meeting, and a nearly identical version was re-introduced later that morning with slightly different wording. 

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics. You can follow her on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido, email her at lguido@idahopress.com and sign up for the Eye on Boise newsletter online.

Recommended for you

Load comments