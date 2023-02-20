BOISE — The Idaho House of Representatives on Monday honored former lawmaker Charles “Chuck” Cuddy as part of an annual memorial recognizing former legislators who died.
Cuddy died in January 2021 at age 81 of COVID-19, according to a Facebook post from his son.
Rep. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston, spoke on the floor Monday morning about Cuddy, a Democrat who served seven terms, representing Orofino and Clearwater counties and a mix of surrounding counties.
Cuddy was born the youngest of five children on Sept. 23, 1939, and grew up on his family’s homesteaded farm outside of Southwick, Idaho, McCann said. He was a trophy rifle shooter and an avid hunter and fisherman, she said.
He worked in the engineering department for the Idaho Transportation Department, on projects such as the Whitebird Grade. Later, he became a licensed surveyor and ran a surveying company in Orofino.
He was first appointed to serve in 1991, following the death of Orofino Rep. Paul Decelle.
“During his time in the Legislature, he was known to others as a legislator who would work across the aisle. He would bridge the gaps between the parties, some said,” McCann said.
Cuddy has been described as a conservative, "lunch bucket" Democrat, who focused on families, jobs and natural resources.
She quoted some of those who served with Cuddy, including current House Speaker Mike Moyle, who described him as a “good man,” and Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, who called him a “level-headed” legislator.
To close, McCann thanked Cuddy's family members who were in attendance in the gallery for sharing Cuddy with the state of Idaho.
McCann said, “We are all better because of the good work that came from representative Chuck Cuddy.”