Chuck Cuddy

Chuck Cuddy, left, and his son, Brad Cuddy, pose for a portrait in Lenore, Idaho. 

 Lewiston Tribune

BOISE — The Idaho House of Representatives on Monday honored former lawmaker Charles “Chuck” Cuddy as part of an annual memorial recognizing former legislators who died.

Cuddy died in January 2021 at age 81 of COVID-19, according to a Facebook post from his son. 

