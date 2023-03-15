restroom entrance

Idaho’s “bathroom bill” requires schools to prohibit students from using bathrooms or locker rooms that don’t align with their biological sex and to provide accommodations for those unable or unwilling to do so.

BOISE — The House Education committee recommended the passage of the “bathroom bill” on Wednesday, although several members expressed concern about its civil penalty.

SB 1100a, which has been amended to allow an exemption for coaches to enter locker rooms of the opposite sex with their teams during sporting events, requires schools to prohibit students from using bathrooms or locker rooms that don’t align with their biological sex; it requires schools to provide accommodations for those “unable” or “unwilling” to do so.

