MERIDIAN — Just three of the nine candidates for Idaho State House districts 20 and 21 made an appearance at Tuesday's online Idaho Press and Meridian Chamber of Commerce forum. But while numbers were lacking, the candidates who did appear made their pitches for why voters should back them.
District 20B Republican incumbent James Holtzclaw, District 21A Democratic challenger Donald Williamson and District 20A Democratic challenger Pat Soulliere appeared in a Facebook Live forum where growth and taxes made up a lion's share of the conversation.
While none of the candidates' opponents appeared at the event, the three men discussed issues important to the Meridian Chamber of Commerce.
"Meridian is exploding with growth, and our response is sorely lacking. We're being reactive to growth instead of proactive," Williamson said.
Soulliere said he believed managing growth in the statehouse was key to keeping it from going out of control.
"We need to be managing growth at the state level before it eats us alive," Soulliere said, noting two key factors for that kind of sustainable growth were providing affordable health care and keeping housing costs down. Soulliere also took a shot at Palmer's decision not to show up at the forum.
"Palmer expects your vote. I will never expect your vote, I will always aim to earn your vote," Soulliere said.
Holtzclaw, the only incumbent in the forum, said he was concerned about the possible problems a local option tax could wreak on cities set right next to each other. Local option taxes are voter-approved sales taxes set by municipalities.
"I think if we had a local option here in Meridian, there'd be a chance someone would just go a mile down the road and buy a car" in a city that had a lower sales tax, Holtzclaw said. He also said his reading of the local option tax statute would make the tax "available for any city." However, the Idaho State Legislature only allows local option taxes in resort cities. Throughout the rest of the state, it is set at a uniform 6%.
Soulliere said he supported the local option tax for all of Idaho, not just "some tiny city in the mountains."
"I think it's interesting elected officials will scream about local control when the federal government comes in, but they'll step in when cities make their own decisions," Soulliere said.
Williamson, a small business owner, said Idaho needs to do more to grow its own talent to manage and create local businesses, including offering more trade school programs.
"The legislature has to adequately fund our education system," Williamson said.
Holtzclaw said he believed the fight about how to best pay for education would be going on long after he left the legislature, but he said continuing to have the conversation was a key part of finding an answer.
"Where we thread that needle, I don't know," he said.
The candidates also said they wanted to find the best option to keep local businesses afloat as the pandemic continued to rage throughout the United States.
"It's been a tough year for businesses," Holtzclaw said, adding that he believed the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, could provide relief for many small business owners around the state.
"We've never had a pandemic in the modern era," Soulliere said. "We need to make businesses whole and make sure local, small businesses continue to thrive in Idaho."
Williamson said he wanted more leadership from the legislature as the pandemic continued.
"We're kind of plodding along, taking it one step at a time," he said. "We need to have our leaders lead more uniformly, to open as much as we can and still be safe."