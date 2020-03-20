BOISE – The Idaho House adjourned for the year on Friday, the morning after the Senate did the same.
The House’s vote to adjourn was a close one, at 32-28. Some House members wanted to remain in session – despite increasing coronavirus concerns – in case Gov. Brad Little vetoes any of the legislation they’ve passed, including two controversial transgender bills.
House Speaker Scott Bedke waited until the rest of the House had registered their votes on adjournment before he cast his vote; he voted yes.
“I would have stayed – that’s my job,” he said afterward. “I feel strongly about maintaining the legislative branch’s prerogative when it comes to doing our responsibility in a system where the separation of powers is paramount. … I don’t take that lightly, and I would have stayed. But the group spoke, and there you go.”
“Under normal circumstances, I would’ve led the charge to remain here for the five days, so that we could maintain our ability to override or not,” Bedke said. “That’s a legislative prerogative.”
However, he said, “These are arguably not normal times. These are arguably unprecedented times. So that colored the vote.”
The Legislature adjourned its 75-day session this year leaving much unfinished work. Property tax relief, a major concern going into the session, went unaddressed, though an interim legislative committee will work on that. Idaho failed again to legalize the cultivation and transportation of industrial hemp, leaving it as one of just two states that treats the federally legalized product as illegal marijuana. And numerous bills died on calendars or in committee; among them was the “Fair Chance Employment” bill to give former inmates a shot at job interviews without being eliminated solely because of their past offenses; and a bill to lift the current restriction in state law that forbids high-occupancy vehicle lanes, or carpool lanes, in any county with 25,000 or more population.
House Transportation Chairman Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, never scheduled a hearing on that Senate-passed bill. “It’s not necessary,” he said Friday, contending planners can study the feasibility of such lanes in the Treasure Valley even without Idaho law allowing them.
Lawmakers did vote to fund Medicaid expansion for the next year, but left an $8.5 million hole in the budget in anticipation of additional legislation passing to tap counties for that amount, as a contribution to the state’s 10% share of the cost of the program. The federal government pays 90%. Nothing ever passed; the state can cover the $8.5 million with a supplemental appropriation early in next year’s legislative session, if necessary.
Lawmakers also enacted a sweeping abortion ban through a “trigger” law, which would take effect if Roe vs. Wade is overturned; and passed bills to ban transgender girls or women from competing on high school or college sports team that match their gender identity, and to forbid transgender Idahoans from changing the gender marker on their birth certificates to match their gender identity. That measure directly defies a 2018 federal court order.
And lawmakers passed legislation to create new public records exemptions for legislators and public officials.
If Gov. Brad Little vetoes any of those bills or others, “We’ll complain from home, I guess,” Bedke said, “because there’s no ability to call ourselves back into session.”
The final days of the legislative session came amid Centers for Disease Control guidelines that Americans avoid gathering in groups of 10 or more people; the House has 70 members, and the Senate, 35.
“I think it has caused enough concern that it has made people wonder about the wisdom of going home and coming back on Monday,” Bedke said shortly after the House adjourned Friday morning, calling it quits for the year at 9:18 a.m. “Family members are concerned, extended family members are concerned.”