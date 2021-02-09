BOISE — After much debate, the Idaho House on Tuesday voted 51-19 in favor of HB 90, Rep. Doug Okuniewicz's "monument protection" bill that requires the Legislature’s OK before any street, school or park in the state could be renamed if it has a historical name, or before any historical monument could be removed.
"We only ask that we add to history without deleting what we already have," Okuniewicz, a freshman representative from Hayden, told the House.
"I've been asked why the Legislature should insert itself into the decision-making process that would otherwise be handled by local officials," he said, "and my answer to that is simple: The decision whether or not to permanently remove a historically important monument or memorial is important to everyone in our state, not just the people who happen to live next to it."
Several representatives had questions for Okuniewicz about how the proposed law would work. Rep. Marc Gibbs, R-Grace, asked what would happen if a local street was named Clark, which might or might not be for a historical figure, and local authorities wanted to rename it for a sports hall-of-famer of particular local significance. "They would have to come to the Legislature," Okuniewicz responded. "I feel pretty strongly that we would probably say it's OK."
Rep. Laurie Lickley, R-Jerome, asked Okuniewicz what would happen if the local Planning & Zoning authorities wanted to approve redevelopment of some farmland that has a road on it named "Teddy Roosevelt Boulevard" and in the process, the road would be removed and no longer exist. "What happens in the case that the Legislature is not in session? Would the ... development have to be postponed until after the Legislature meets?" she asked.
"Yes," Okuniewicz responded.
The Idaho Legislature typically meets just three months a year, from January through March.
Gibbs voted in favor of the bill; Lickley voted against it. In all, seven House Republicans joined all 12 House Democrats in opposing the measure. It now heads to a Senate committee.
Rep. Aaron von Ehrlinger, R-Lewiston, spoke out in favor of the bill, saying he objects to what he's heard about monument-removal in cities like Seattle. “They need to be not allowed to be making these decisions, because if they're not going to lead, the people in the statehouses should,” he told the House.
Rep. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, shared the story of how he moved away from his hometown, Pocatello, to attend West Point and stayed away 14 years, then decided to return to raise his family, and found a community that had changed. "On the east side of Pocatello is a peak called Chinese Peak," he said. "Up until 2001, Chinese Peak was called 'Chink Peak,' an offensive term that labeled that mountain as long as I can remember and many years before, a reminder to our community of the difficult relationship we had with Chinese-Americans who had come to Pocatello and helped build the community through the railroad."
He recalled the difficulty of explaining the name to his sister-in-law, who is of Chinese descent.
"It was named after a gentleman, a Chinese miner, who had died at the top of the mountain," Ruchti told the House. The community came together to change the name, he said. But under HB 90, "It would have to come to this body to get the permission to do so."
"It's a community decision to change these names," Ruchti said. "This is what local control is all about. This is why that concept is a truism, it's not just something that we throw around during a campaign. Local control is important to our communities."
Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, countered, "I can't imagine if someone came and said, 'We would like to remove whatever it is that is truly offensive,' that this body would not give a green light to that."
Rep. Ben Adams, R-Nampa, said, "I am very supportive of this bill because what it does is it gives us the opportunity to make sure we're not erasing part of our history that in the future we will need to remember and learn from."
Okuniewicz said earlier that he patterned the bill after a 20-year-old South Carolina law, the Heritage Act, which forbids removal of confederate monuments without two-thirds support from the state Legislature. He later altered the bill and said it’s now different from the South Carolina law, which is under challenge in that state’s Supreme Court.