After Colleen Lambertz retired as a nurse practitioner in 2018, she figured she would be back helping one day. But she never imagined it would be in the middle of a pandemic.
Lambertz started volunteering with the Medical Reserve Corps last fall, at vaccine clinics, doing COVID-19 investigations and also at cooling shelters during the heat wave. But with the delta surge sweeping across Idaho, volunteers are needed more than ever.
During an Aug. 24 town hall with Gov. Brad Little, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said the greatest concern for the latest surge were hospitals. He said hospitals were looking for volunteers and anyone interested in joining the Medical Reserve Corps could visit volunteeridaho.com.
According to the website, Corps volunteers provide a variety of services including “handing out supplies, signing people into shelters, or giving needed information. Medically trained Corps volunteers also can administer immunizations, provide health education and offer medical support.”
“It’s an opportunity to help and try to reduce the impact of this pandemic,” Lambertz said. “The need is so great.”
Since Aug. 16, at least 212 volunteers have registered on Volunteer Idaho, according to Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Public Information Manager Niki Forbing-Orr.
There are seven Medical Reserve Corps units in the state, each managed by a member of the local public health district, Forbing-Orr wrote in an email. Hospitals contact the local public health district to arrange volunteer support.
Central District Health has received 80 Medical Reserve Corps volunteer applications in the past couple of weeks, according to Central District Health Public Information Technician Alina Gilmore. Though none of the district’s Medical Reserve Corps volunteers are currently working in local hospital systems, there have been local requests from hospitals that the district is working on processing.
But volunteers are working with Central District Health in the COVID-19 epidemiology program. Their work includes contact tracing, data entry and disease investigations.
Across the board, Idaho hospitals are struggling with staffing levels, according to Idaho Hospital Association President Brian Whitlock.
Hospitals need volunteers, and anyone can sign up on the state’s volunteer website, including those who do not have previous health care experience.
“There may be a whole slate or menu of opportunities for people to volunteer and to help and to offload some of the burden,” Whitlock said. “Hospitals will have an opportunity, when they can come up for air, to check those lists of available volunteers.”
Right now, new records for case counts and hospitalizations are set daily, he said, and the delta variant is “largely responsible.” Idaho enacted “crisis standards of care” this week in North Idaho hospitals. More than 1,000 new cases were added on Sept. 7.
Projections show the current surge won’t peak probably until mid-October, Whitlock said.
“We have another month of steady growth,” Whitlock said. “Our hospitals are already full to the point of overflowing.”