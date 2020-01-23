BOISE — The Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosted a sold-out luncheon Thursday to inform chamber members and Treasure Valley residents of the growth of Idaho's largest minority group, Latinos.
The Chamber luncheon at Zions Bank in downtown Boise was attended by city council members from Boise, Nampa, Caldwell and Meridian and hundreds of business owners across the Treasure Valley.
Margie Gonzalez, executive director of the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs, presented at the luncheon on the 2020 "State of Hispanic Climate in Idaho." In her presentation, Gonzalez listed dozens of statistics to depict the rapid growth Idaho has seen in the Latino population:
- Latinos account for over 13% of Idaho residents and 25% of Canyon County residents.
- The Latino community in Idaho increased by 25.9% between 2010 and 2018.
- 43% of Idaho's Latinos were born in Idaho, while 48% of Idaho non-Latinos were born in the state.
- Canyon County consistently has the largest Latino population in the state.
- Canyon County's Latino population grew by 11,886 people between 2010 and 2018. This is the largest increase in Latinos of Idahos 44 counties.
- Twin Falls County also had a large increase in Latinos, the population increased by over 3,000 between 2010 and 2018. Bonneville County also saw a population increase above 3,000 between 2010 and 2018.
"Every year, our population growth has outpaced the non-Hispanic," Gonzalez said. "That is not surprising when you see the charts that show our families and our birth rates."
Gonzalez showed the luncheon attendees a slide that broke down Idaho's Latino population by age, showing a large number of Latinos ages 25 and younger.
"What this helps us do is project what our population is going to look like in the next five years," Gonzalez said. "I continue to say here in Idaho we are going to see a huge climate change in the next five to 10 years."
Nationally, Gonzalez said, Latinos will make up 50% of U.S. population growth in 2020 and approximately 85% of population growth by 2060. She added that Latinos are the nation's youngest ethnic group, and said, "Every 30 seconds, one Hispanic turns 18-years-old as two non-Hispanics hit retirement age."
Following Gonzalez's presentation, the Chamber held a panel discussion between Boise City Councilwoman Lisa Sánchez, Meridian City Councilman Luke Cavener, Caldwell City Councilman Mike Pollard and Nampa City Councilman Victor Rodriguez.
The panel discussed how important Latino-owned businesses are to their cities and how each city is working to support locally owned businesses.
"If you go to any major intersection in Nampa, you will see a Hispanic business," Rodriguez said.